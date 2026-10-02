17 Tennessee Football Hosts Auburn in Key SEC Showdown Saturday

#17 Tennessee (3-1 | 0-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (3-1 | 1-1 SEC)

Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 | 2:30pm CT / 3:30pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – No. 17/17 Tennessee football team concludes its three-game homestand and will look to get back to its winning ways this Saturday afternoon when it faces off against Auburn for a 3:30pm kick on ESPN at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday’s meeting between the Vols and Tigers will mark the first meeting between the two programs in Knoxville since 2013.

Gameday Timeline

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 11:30am.

Truly’s Tailgate & Stadium Extended Perimeter Opens – 11:30am.

Vol Village Opens – 12:00pm.

Gates Open – 12:30pm.

Vol Walk – 1:10pm.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 1:50pm. (Map of Band March Route)

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 3:21pm.

National Anthem/Flyover – 3:24pm.

*Two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lindsey Graham in South Carolina

Vols Run Through the T – 3:32pm.

Kickoff – 3:35pm.

Important Gameday Information

To find the most up-to-date information on all of Tennessee’s 2026 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTsports.com.

Earlier this summer, University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced new traffic patterns for football gamedays at Neyland Stadium, which can be found in full detail by clicking HERE.

Fans attending major events at Neyland Stadium will notice improved traffic patterns throughout this season.

Tennessee Athletics has partnered with Visit Knoxville, the City of Knoxville, Knox County, TDOT, KPD, UTPD, campus leadership and engineering consultant Kimley-Horn to develop comprehensive gameday traffic solutions for fans attending events on Rocky Top.

Fans with designated parking passes are advised to enter campus via the recommended routes provided by Kimley-Horn Engineering and Design consultants: www.utsports.com/sports/2026/7/29/2026-football-parking

Fans without parking passes are recommended to avoid the campus corridor, stay in the downtown area or use the KAT shuttle options. Some drivers will be asked to go in the opposite direction of traditional daily traffic patterns – this is essential to help expedite traffic flow after major events.

For additional recommendations on how fans should leave campus, visit www.utsports.com/sports/2019/7/29/football-gameday#parking

Tickets and Parking

Tickets for Saturday’s game are officially sold out. Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place, and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

EXTENDED PERIMETER SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

The security perimeter will open at 11:30am, and fans may move in and out of the secured perimeter throughout the day. Following fan feedback from the season opener, Tennessee Athletics has made several adjustments to improve entry flow, including:

Increasing the number of walk-through metal detectors around Neyland Stadium from 35 to 65

Adding new screening locations near G5/30 and the south side of Lot 9

Opening two additional entry points

Nearly doubling the number of metal detectors at Gate 21

Please note, coolers are not permitted through the extended perimeter. Fans wishing to move around campus are encouraged to use the stairs at the corner of G5/30 to access areas near G10 and Circle Park. Tickets will NOT be scanned at the security perimeter. Ticket scanning will occur only at stadium entry gates, which will now open at 12:30pm. Back by popular demand from the Texas game, White announced Wednesday that all concessions will be half-price for the first hour from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Noon games will be on the videoboard in the first hour of gates opening.

New Sound System Highlights Neyland Stadium Fan Enhancements for 2026

A new, state-of-the-art sound system highlights the gameday enhancements that fans will experience this fall as they enjoy Tennessee football in Neyland Stadium. Also new this season is an extended Southeast Concourse 3, Champions Corner located outside of Gate 9, yellow line-down-and-distance technology on the video boards, as well as multiple concessions enhancements and new locations.

For more information on all updates in place at Neyland Stadium this season, click HERE.

Tennessee Athletics App

Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics App, which contains all the latest information on UT athletics. It also houses the GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in stadium light shows and much more.

Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this LINK to download.

Gameday Events and Activities

Champions Weekend: It’s Champions Weekend on Rocky Top. The past individual champions and championship teams listed below will be honored throughout the game on Saturday.

2016 Dance

2006 Softball

2006 Women’s Basketball

2001Men’s Track and Field- Outdoor

2001Women’s Basketball

1996 Men’s Track and Field- Indoor

1996 Women’s Basketball

1996 Men’s Swimming and Diving

1986 Men’s Track and Field- Indoor

1986 Men’s Track and Field- Outdoor

1986 Men’s Tennis

1976 Men’s Cross Country

1976 Men’s Track and Field- Outdoor

1976 Men’s Swimming and Diving

Vol Village Presented by Toyota: Vol Village presented by Toyota, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. This week’s featured group is September Song. Vol Village opens at noon ET for Saturday’s game.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside the newly renovated Gate 9, fans are encouraged to visit the new and improved Truly’s area for food, drinks, and more! Truly’s Tailgate has expanded with Texas Roadhouse and a number of other new food and beverage options for fans to enjoy before and during the game.

For any game starting later than noon ET, Truly’s will open four hours prior to kickoff. For Saturday’s game, the tailgate will open at 11:30am. Truly’s will stay open throughout the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks, and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.

For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming Info

Bob Wischusen (PxP), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter) will have the call for Saturday’s game at 3:30pm on ESPN.

Vol Network Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 179 or 229) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 953). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com,​ the Tennessee Athletics App and the Varsity App.

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Jayson Swain (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Swain and Hubbs, will begin two and a half hours prior to kickoff at 1:00pm.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate live from the newly developed Champions Corner outside of Gate 9 at Neyland Stadium (weather pending) beginning at 1:00pm. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Vols to Don Smokey Grey “Neyland Legacy” Uniforms

The Vols will wear their “Neyland Legacy” Smokey Grey adidas uniforms for this Saturday’s game against Auburn. Tennessee Athletics and adidas have collaborated on a “Smokey Grey” alternate uniform that pays homage to Gen. Robert Neyland’s indelible legacy on Rocky Top.

The design blends elements from Neyland’s head coaching career and the Tennessee uniforms that spanned his tenure from 1926 through 1952. It pulls key features from multiple eras, embodying Neyland’s enduring impact from his military background to his tactical on-field and inspirational contributions.

Bouncing Back Under Heupel

Josh Heupel has lost back-to-back games only four times in his nine seasons as a head coach. He owns a 19-4 record following a loss in the same season, including a 14-3 mark at Tennessee and a 5-1 record at UCF. Tennessee Football has not lost back-to-back home games since 2021, Heupel’s first season.

Penn State Connection

UT’s defense is thriving with Penn State transfers helping lead the way under new coordinator Jim Knowles. Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has been a monster, racking up 7.5 tackles for loss (third in SEC), four sacks (fourth in SEC) and three quarterback hurries. Senior linebacker Amare Campbell is second on the team in tackles with 22, including three TFLs, while safety Dejuan Lane has a team-high three passes defended (2 PBUs, 1 INT).

Special Teams Contributions

Tennessee notched its fifth special teams return touchdown in the Heupel era (2021-present) in last week’s loss to No. 1 Texas. Three have been via punt return and two have been via kickoff return.

Defensive back Qua Moss returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown with 11:14 left in the third quarter against the Longhorns. The return was the longest of his collegiate career, as well as his first career touchdown. Moss’ punt return was the longest by a Volunteer since Dee Williams had a 73-yarder at Vanderbilt on November 26th, 2022. Prior to Moss, Williams also had the most recent punt return score by a Vol, which came in a 20-13 victory over Texas A&M on October 14th, 2023.

Series History

Auburn leads series, 29-22-3

Saturday will be the 55th meeting all-time between the two programs and just the third in the last 13 years. Tennessee and Auburn have not played at Neyland Stadium since Nov. 9, 2013.

The Vols are 14-10-2 all-time against the Tigers when playing in Knoxville and will be looking to end a three-game skid against Auburn at home.

About the Auburn Tigers

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is in his first season as Auburn’s head coach after spending the previous three years as the head coach at South Florida, where he compiled a 23-15 record. The Tigers enter Saturday’s game at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play after a hard-fought 21-15 victory over Vanderbilt a week ago. This Saturday’s contest will mark Auburn’s first true road game of the season.

USF transfer Byrum Brown is a true dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers’ offense, coming into Saturday’s meeting as the team’s leading passer and rusher. Brown has rushed for 237 yards and three scores on the ground to go along with 896 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He has also been intercepted five times already this season.

Auburn’s top three receivers are all USF transfers, as well. The trio of Keshaun Singleton (22 rec., 268 yds, 1 TD), Chas Nimrod (22 rec., 240 yds, 2 TDs) and Jeremiah Koger (10 rec., 177 yds) have proven to be Brown’s top targets through four games. Senior running back Jeremiah Cobb ranks second on the team in rushing attempts (41), rushing yards (228) and rushing touchdowns (2) behind Brown.

Defensively, the Tigers are led by a pair of talented linebackers in Elijah Melendez and Xavier Atkins. Melendez leads the team and ranks fourth in the SEC with 34 total tackles to go along with six tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries, while Atkins ranks fourth in the league with seven TFLs.

Atkins, a second team All-American and first team All-SEC selection in 2025, also leads Auburn with three sacks and three quarterback hurries. In the secondary, senior cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. has two of the team’s five interceptions on the year.