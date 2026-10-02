Clarksville Obituary: John Robert Lowry

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: MSGT (Ret) John Robert Lowry, age 80 of Clarksville TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Nashville TN, with his caring family by his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor, 11:00am, Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Lowry family will receive friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, October 5th, 2026, and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial is to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Air Force Honors to be held at the graveside.

John was born August 7th, 1946, in Chicago IL, to the late George Lowry and Lydia Scaramuzzi. John was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he bravely served his country for 23 years. He also served overseas in the Vietnam War as a load master on a C-130 crew

Following his military retirement, John continued to enjoy working in a variety of occupations. Of all the jobs he held, his favorite was his time as a flyer, a career he truly enjoyed.

Although John made his home in Clarksville, he never lost his love for his hometown of Chicago. He remained a lifelong and devoted Chicago Cubs fan and carried his love for the city with him throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his daughter; Nancy Ann Santiago Lowry.

John is survived by his adoring wife; Pacita S Lowry, his children; Thomas George Lowry (Amy) and John Michael Lowry (Katrina), his brothers; Patrick Lowry, Emil Lowry, Ralph Lowry and sisters; Crystal Lowry, Jo Ellen Critchlow, and Suzie Carico, as well as his grandchildren; Sequoyah, Bryan, Jay, Faith, Cora and Carter.

John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, veteran, and Christian. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com