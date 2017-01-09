Customs House Museum and Cultural Center opens David Iacovazzi-Pau Portraits exhibit

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum features the figurative work of international artist David Iacovazzi-Pau this month in the Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery. The suite of ten, made up of sketches as well as oils on canvas, date from 2013 to 2016.

Many of the works included in the exhibition such as Self Portrait with Maya in the Studio, in which the artist stands before an art-filled wallpapered background, give a nod to the art of Alice Neel with his use of color and negative space.

“My aim is to portray idiosyncrasies and evoke the mood of the subject in order for the portrait to have an accurate likeness and affect. The work reflects what I sense about a person and is a documentation of my community,” said Iacovazzi-Pau.

In a recent interview David said he is very picky about the subjects he chose, and the process can often take up to a year to complete.

David’s paintings have been the subject of group and solo exhibitions including “Worldwide Diversity through Portraiture” in Mainz, Germany, “Red Clay Survey, Exhibition of Contemporary Southern Art” at the Huntsville Museum of Art, “57th Mid-States Art Exhibition” at the Evansville Museum of Art, “25th Annual Juried Show” at the Contemporary Arts Center in Las Vegas and the Custom House Museum in Clarksville, TN.

His work is represented in private and public collections such as Indiana University Southeast, the William F. Ekstrom Library Collections and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, KY. He currently lives and works in Louisville, Kentucky. Most recently, he has been accepted to participate in a the Schelfhaudt Gallery, University of Bridgeport in Connecticut exhibition “Selfie” a show of self-portrait from February 10th through April 8th, 2017. It was curated by Dominick Lombardi and Peter Konsterlie.

David Iacovazzi-Pau Portraits is on view in the Museum through January 29th, 2017.

For more information on above event contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

