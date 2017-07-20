Living Word International Ministries to host Back to School Bash for Elementary Age Children

Clarksville, TN – Living Word International Ministries of Clarksville is excited to host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29th, 2017 from 11:00am til 1:00pm. This year’s event is for elementary-aged children in grades Kindergarten through 5th.

Since its first year, Living Word’s Back to School Bash has provided free, essential school supplies and backpacks for children in the community. “We want to encourage maximum learning every school year and take away some stress off parents,” says Janelle Powell, coordinator of the event. “It’s our mission to make sure the children in our community start the year off with what they need to learn,” she adds.

Each year the team responsible for putting this event together makes sure to dedicate a portion of the program to give the children encouraging words on how to have a great school year.

“Our ministry really focuses on making sure children are given a solid foundation to stay on the right track and that includes encouraging them to do well in school,” said Powell.

To ensure proper planning for each child in attendance to get what they need, parents must register their children on www.eventbrite.com

Not only do the children have to be registered they must be in attendance at the event.

Living Word is also hosting a family oriented Vacation Bible Camp July 24th through July 28th just days prior to the Back to School Bash. Each night it will start at 5:30pm and end at 8:30pm. It is also free and open to the community.

Living Word International Ministries is located at 959 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville.

For questions about the Back to School Bash or Vacation Bible Camp call, 931.645.9596.

