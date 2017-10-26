|
Montgomery Central High School Percussion Ensemble presents Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Concert
Cunningham, TN – On Monday, October 30th, 2017 the Montgomery Central High School Percussion Ensemble is presenting a free, family-friendly trunk-or-treat and fall concert.
At the door, there will be a toy drive collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 5-12 to benefit Toys for Tots.
The event will take place at Montgomery Central High School in the theater.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress up in school appropriate costumes. However, masks are not permitted for high school age students and adults.
The trunk-or-treat begins at 5:30pm, and the concert kicks off at 6:00pm.
For more information, contact MCHS Director of Instrumental & Vocal Music Joseph Bradley at joseph.bradley@cmcss.net
