Experience Local Talent at Madison Street United Methodist Church’s Art for Faith’s Sake Art Fair on May 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Come out to Madison Street United Methodist Church Art for Faith’s Sake Art Fair on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, coinciding with the Clarksville Downtown Art Walk. This special event marks the church’s 25th Reconstruction Anniversary following the January 1999 F3 tornado.

From 5:00pm to 8:00pm, immerse yourself in the creative expressions of local artists at the Sid Johnson Gallery on the first floor, accessible through the Commerce Street entrance. “Art for Faith’s Sake” celebrates the church’s reopening after its rebuilding process, featuring artworks by past and present members of the congregation as well as artists from the wider community.

Discover a diverse range of artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpting, digital art, jewelry making, quilting, photography, and more. Enjoy live music performances and explore the beautiful architectural features of the church, designed by Gary Everton of EOA Architect in Nashville and adorned with stunning stained glass crafted by Dennis Harmon at Emmanuel Studio.

This free event allows guests to support the Tarpley Musical Scholarship fundraiser while indulging in light refreshments. Join us in celebrating the vibrant arts scene in downtown Clarksville and honoring the talents of our local community.

Don’t miss out on this enriching cultural experience! Madison Street United Methodist Church awaits you at 319 Madison Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About Madison Street United Methodist Church

For more than one hundred years, Madison Street United Methodist Church has been woven into the fabric of the Clarksville community. It has witnessed births, baptisms, marriages, and funerals. It has experienced physical rebuilding following a devastating tornado in 1999 that destroyed the original historic church facility.

It has experienced leadership changes, membership growth, and societal shifts and still today remains faithful to its calling to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. In uncomplicated terms, this means we strive to nurture followers of Christ who then reach out and teach others about the love and grace of Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit their website at www.madisonstreetumc.org