Tennessee State Parks announces Eight Parks to Offer Mother’s Day Meals

Nashville, TN – Treat Mom to a memorable Mother’s Day celebration at eight enchanting Tennessee State Parks restaurants! From the scenic landscapes of Pickwick Landing to the tranquil atmosphere of Fall Creek Falls, each location offers a unique dining experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Indulge in delicious meals and create cherished memories with your loved ones amidst the natural beauty of Tennessee. From mouthwatering buffets to delightful regular meal services, there’s something for everyone to savor.

Make reservations at your preferred park and delight in a sumptuous feast with Mom on Sunday, May 12th, 2024. And don’t forget to explore the excellent gift opportunities available at Tennessee State Parks, from subscriptions to the Tennessee Conservationist magazine to a variety of merchandise.

Treat Mom to a day she’ll never forget, and celebrate her special day in style at Tennessee State Parks restaurants!

Tennessee State Parks Restaurants Hosting Mother’s Day Meals

Pickwick Landing State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

David Crockett State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Henry Horton State Park

Details for the Meals

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

Mother’s Day Special in addition to its regular Sunday lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations not required but entire party must be present prior to seating.

$20, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, ages 12-under half-price, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount.

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd.

Lexington, TN 38351

Mother’s Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 731-968-8176. Reservation cut-off date May 11 at 3 p.m.

$20.95 not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount

David Crocket State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

All You Care to Eat breakfast and lunch buffet

Reservations not accepted. First come, first served, entire party must be present before seating.

Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

$21, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, kids 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount

$21, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, kids 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$29, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN 37029

Lunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Reservations required. Call or text 615-289-1153 or email reservations at montgomerybell.reservations@tn.gov. The manager will call you, text you or email you back.

$29.95, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; gratuity included for any group of eight or more, kids 4-12 $19.99; 3 and under free

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

2536 Lakeside Drive

Spencer, TN 38585

Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations required. Please call 423-881-5241. Reservation cut-off date May 8.

$36, not including tax, drink, or gratuity; kids 5-11 half-price; kids under 5 $5.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN 38555

Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with three seatings available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Reservations not required but accepted for parties of eight or more. 931-484-7186

$28, not including, drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-10 half-price; 5-under free; seniors 62-older 10 percent discount; military members 10 percent discount

Paris Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Paris Landing

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN 38222

Regular meal service

Complimentary continental breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for guests of the Lodge at Paris Landing.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry Horton State Park

Conference Hall

4201 Nashville Hwy.

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Lunch with seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Reservations required. Please call 931-364-2222, press 3. Reservation cut-off date May 6 at noon.

$20, not including drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 10-under $10

Gift Opportunities

Tennessee State Parks remind everyone of excellent gift opportunities such as a subscription to the Tennessee Conservationist magazine or merchandise such as T-shirts, posters, and hats.