APSU Women’s Golf tied for sixth at Benbow Invitational after first day

APSU Women's GolfJacksonville, FL – A pair of top-20 finishes gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team solid footing after 18 holes at the Benbow Invitational, hosted by Butler, at Jacksonville Beach Golf Course, Monday.

Austin Peay State University Women's Golf senior Meghann Stamps and junior Riley Cooper in top 20 at Benbow Invitational after first day. (APSU Sports Information)

The APSU Govs find themselves in a tie for sixth with Purdue Fort Wayne at 322, one shot out of the top-five behind Western Illinois and nine shots away from a top-three finish. Quinnipiac is in the lead after 18 holes with a 308.

The veterans led the way for the Govs on Monday, with senior Meghann Stamps and junior Riley Cooper checking in at 79 apiece. Sophomore Shelby Darnell (80) is one shot behind the duo, with freshman Payton Elkins (84) and sophomore Taylor Dedmen (85) looking to make moves Tuesday. All five players in the lineup for the Govs are among the top-50 in a field of nearly 90.

Two individuals also made the trip for the Govs, with Andrea Presilla (57th) carding an 86 and freshman Zacori Hill (64th) posting an 88 in her Austin Peay State University debut.

“It was a rough day all around but I’m proud of how they all kept fighting until the very last hole,” said head coach Jessica Cathey. “We fought hard, but the golf course put up a better fight today.”

The APSU Govs will be paired with Purdue Fort Wayne, Western Illinois and Coastal Georgia in Tuesday’s quartet. The shotgun start has been moved up to 7:45am CT.


