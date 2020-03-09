|
Clarksville Police release update on Circle K Armed Robbery Suspects
Clarksville, TN – On March 6th, 2020 around 2:00am, Clarksville Police responded to the Circle K at 523 Dover Road in reference to an Armed Robbery. When officers arrived on scene, the clerk reported that two males wearing hoods entered the business and approached the front counter.
The logo on the sweatshirt worn by one of the suspects in the Circle K Armed Robbery video is called Civilized Exclusive by East Coast Trendsetters.
The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.
Both subjects appear to be black males with medium build.
Anyone with information in regards to the case or the identity of these subjects can contact Detective Darren Koski at 931.648.0656 ext. 5286, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
