President Donald Trump takes action on Healthcare

March 9, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – Earlier today, Monday, March 9th, 2020, President Donald Trump took another groundbreaking action to put American patients back in charge of their healthcare.

The new rule will require ALL healthcare systems to provide Americans secure access and control of their own health records.
 
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement, which reads in part:

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Patients will be empowered to share their record with family members and care providers and more easily choose the doctor and treatment that is right for them.

No longer will Americans spend hundreds of dollars on redundant medical tests or countless hours collecting copies of their medical record, which are often still transferred using a fax machine or CD-ROM. Americans will finally be able to control their health record.
 
. . .  The Obama/Biden Administration spent $36 billion of stimulus dollars to achieve widespread use of Electronic Health Records, yet Americans are still largely unable to access their full health record more than a decade later. President Donald Trump is correcting this problem and building an American healthcare system where patients are in charge.

