|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
President Donald Trump takes action on Healthcare
Washington, D.C. – Earlier today, Monday, March 9th, 2020, President Donald Trump took another groundbreaking action to put American patients back in charge of their healthcare.
The new rule will require ALL healthcare systems to provide Americans secure access and control of their own health records.
Patients will be empowered to share their record with family members and care providers and more easily choose the doctor and treatment that is right for them.
No longer will Americans spend hundreds of dollars on redundant medical tests or countless hours collecting copies of their medical record, which are often still transferred using a fax machine or CD-ROM. Americans will finally be able to control their health record.
Read Press Secretary Grisham’s full statement.
MORE: Access to medical records can be the difference between life and death
SectionsPolitics
TopicsDonald J. Trump, Healthcare, U.S. President, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed