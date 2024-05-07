77.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Events

Egg-citing Fun: Sigma Chi’s Easter Egg Hunt Draws Enthusiastic Crowds

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Sigma Chi’s annual Easter egg hunt at APSU
Sigma Chi’s annual Easter egg hunt at APSU

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Grayson Proctor, Sigma Chi President, welcomed scores of enthusiastic egg hunters to this year’s Easter egg hunt at APSU.

“We love doing this every single year, and it’s always a great turnout,” Proctor said. “In recent years, this event was held at the APSU President Licari’s house, but we needed more space. So, here we are now on the lawn of the Browning Building.”

Members of Sigma Chi put out more than 2,000 eggs, with lots of prizes, including a bicycle. “There are also gifts and goodies made for the kids,” Proctor said. “Over here (gesturing to his right) is the toddler section for newborns and toddlers up to the age of 2 or 3. The older kids will be over on this side (indicating a much larger area of Browning’s front lawn).

“It all starts at one time. The Easter Bunny will help us get everybody lined up. We just want all these kids to be safe and have fun.”

