Tuesday, May 7, 2024
APSU Softball’s Jordan Benefiel picked ASUN Pitcher of the Week

APSU SoftballAtlanta, GA – For the second time in her career and first time this season, Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) senior Jordan Benefiel has been selected as the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Benefiel, a Pendelton, Indiana native, got the start in the circle in both ASUN Conference wins this past weekend at North Alabama, opening the series by giving up one unearned run over four innings of work, in a non-decision versus the Lions, while allowing four hits and striking out two, as the Govs rallied to win, 4-1.

In the series finale on Saturday, Benefiel authored a four-hit, complete-game, 2-0 shutout victory that earned the APSU Govs a spot into this week’s ASUN Conference Championship.

Overall, Benefiel has been named a conference’s Pitcher of the Week three times in her career, having also been selected once as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Pitcher of the Week when the Govs were still a member of the OVC.

