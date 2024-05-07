Clarksville Gas and Water Department observes Drinking Water Week

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is joining communities nationwide to celebrate Drinking Water Week, an annual observance led by the American Water Works Association.

Taking place May 5th-11th this year, Drinking Water Week highlights the importance of safe drinking water and recognizes the tireless efforts of water professionals who keep it flowing around the clock in our community.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department observes the week with a school visit to promote the value and importance of safe drinking water and with the release of its Annual Drinking Water Quality Report!

The report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, shows the results of numerous water quality tests over the past calendar year and the results show Clarksville’s drinking water is safe, clean and has met or exceeded all standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state regulation for safe, clean drinking water.

During the month of May, customers will receive a printed report in their monthly mailed billing statement and electronic billing (e-bill) customers will receive a message about the report’s availability with a direct link to view it online, www.Clarksvilletn.gov/2023WaterQualityReport

Printed copies of the report will also be hand delivered to non-billing customers in the service area. The report is also available to pick up at any of the following Clarksville locations.

Clarksville Gas & Water Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street.

South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street.

North Clarksville City Services Center, 111 Cunningham Lane.

City Hall, 1 Public Square, First Floor.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane.

This year’s celebration also coincides with a historic milestone – the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) in the United States, a landmark law designed to safeguard the public by setting high drinking water quality standards. The SDWA provides a scientific framework to identify potential risks to drinking water and address them in partnership with states and water utilities.

“This week, we pause to recognize and celebrate Drinking Water Week as a reminder of how safe, clean, reliable drinking water is essential to our daily lives, for public health and firefighting and to support business and industry in a rapidly growing community,” said Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins.

“We also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act for setting the high standard through the EPA and state regulation for water systems and for how our expert water professionals ensure the delivery of safe and high-quality drinking water to your homes and businesses,” Riggins stated.

Citizens may also play an important role in their community by helping protect our waterways! Please properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at any of the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) pharmaceutical take back bins.

These established facilities are located throughout Tennessee and are available at no cost for the proper disposal of medications. Visit https://tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ to find a convenient location near you.

For inquiries about the water quality report, please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.