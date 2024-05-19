Hopkinsville Community College to offer evening classes for air conditioning and diesel technology programs beginning in August

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College will offer an evening class option for the first time in both air conditioning and diesel technology programs beginning in August. Classes will be in a hybrid format that includes online course work and evening hands-on labs.

“We understand the need for flexibility in the times that courses are offered. Many students who want to pursue training in our technical programs have daytime work hours which limit their ability to take our courses,” explained HCC Professional & Technical Studies Division Chair Bob Smith. “We hope that offering classes in a hybrid mix of online book work and evening lab time will allow more students to earn credentials in these high-demand fields,” continued Smith.

HCC’s air conditioning technology program has the opportunity for students to earn three short-term certificates that include the following: domestic air conditioner and furnace installer, environmental control systems servicer, and environmental system repair helper. Those interested in air conditioning technology can learn more at https://rebrand.ly/HCCairconditioning or by contacting Instructor Patrick Stallons at 270.707.3896.

The diesel technology program offers students skills in preventative maintenance and fluid power as well as how to repair diesel engines, agriculture equipment, and more. Students who successfully complete the program will earn an agriculture equipment technician diploma and seven certificates focused in specialized areas of diesel repair. Those interested in diesel technology can learn more at https://rebrand.ly/DieselTechnology or by contacting Instructor Jamie Mitchell at 270.707.3893

Both air conditioning and diesel technology programs are approved for the WorkReady Kentucky Scholarship , which provides Kentucky residents who meet minimal requirements with up to 60 tuition-free credit hours. Military members or spouses stationed in Kentucky for 30+ days are also eligible for Work Ready. Soldiers in Tennessee qualify for the scholarship with orders or spouse’s orders.

