Marsha Blackburn Report: Combating Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – Children are increasingly looking at screens, and the reality is that the internet and social media leave more innocent kids at risk of online exploitation.

I am pleased the U.S. House of Representatives has passed my bipartisan legislation, the REPORT Act, to require Big Tech companies to report when children are being trafficked, groomed or enticed by predators.

This legislation is now headed to the President’s desk.

Weekly Rundown

The Volunteer State is proud to be home to so many iconic musical landmarks for tourists to enjoy – from Graceland in Memphis to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol. I introduced the bipartisan American Music Tourism Act to support and increase music tourism for both domestic and international visitors.

The U.S. Department Of Education has faced issues with FAFSA and failed to adequately support Jewish students in the face of rising antisemitism. Yet, despite an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency, Department of Education employees are reportedly still allowed to extensively telework. I sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona requesting clarification on his agency’s current telework policies.

This week my 95-County Tour continued. In Coffee County and Franklin County, we discussed my bipartisan legislation, the REPORT Act. I was thrilled to be back in Grundy County and Sequatchie County where I received an update on the various economic development projects they are focusing on to ensure the region continues to thrive. And it was great to be back in Marion County for the 27th annual Cornbread Fest!

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI