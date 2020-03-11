Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 11th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of March 11th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Delilah is a 6-year-old, spayed female mixed breed who was surrendered by her owner. This beautiful medium sized girl loves posing for pictures. Delilah is very friendly and loves attention.

Snappy Meadow is an adult male domestic medium hair with a beautiful soft coat and stunning golden eyes. He is a laid-back boy, is very friendly, and loves attention.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Dude is a 1 ½ -year-old, 82-pound, neutered male American bulldog. He is house and crate trained, obeys several commands, and gets along great with

children. Dude is a fun-loving young pup who still enjoys a little mischief such as eating puzzle pieces. This friendly people loving boy would like lots of exercise and attention. He might do best as an only pet.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Cheeseball is a handsome 2 ½-year-old ginger and white male cat. He was found abandoned outside a grocery store, very scared. When he was taken in, he was a loving cat who adapted easily to the kittens and two female cats in the foster family. He enjoyed playing with an older child. He has a sweet, playful nature. Cheeseball is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Maggie-LuLu is a beautiful 12-year-old, spayed female Jack Russell terrier. Her first owner of 8 years named her LuLu. Sadly, he passed away and she was adopted to another man who named her Maggie. Unfortunately, her second owner also recently passed away and Maggie-LuLu now needs a new home.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bumpus is a handsome 1-year-old, 25-pound, neutered male Feist mix. He is full of life and energy. This happy boy is looking for someone to play with.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Trusty is a handsome adult, neutered male cattle dog mix. He is vetted, house trained and gets along well with other dogs and cats with proper introduction. Trusty is a happy go-lucky little guy. He has the biggest most innocent smile. He loves to cuddle and enjoys being around his dog friends running around at the dog park and at home.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nitro is a 1-year -old, neutered male German shepherd mix. He is house and crate trained and knows how to sit and lay down. Nitro has lots of energy. He may do best with older children and needs to be the only dog in a home. He loves to play ball and loves people. Nitro is very affectionate and will make a loyal companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Boomer is a 10-year-old, neutered male Weimaraner American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Boomer loves to play, even at 10 years old. He may do well with children. Boomer’s owner passed away and he came to the rescue along with his brother.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics