Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division Announces Service Updates

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak closely.

At this time, most State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.

To relieve as many customers as possible from needing to visit a Driver Services Center during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Driver Services Division is implementing the following changes:

Starting March 20th, 2020, the Department is waiving its requirement that citizens appear in person and have a new photograph taken through October 1st, 2021. This will allow many customers with expiring credentials to renew online and not visit in person.

Non-US citizens with Temporary driver licenses (Class XD and XID) will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license.

All Driver Licenses, Learner Permits, Commercial Driver Licenses, Photo Identification Licenses (ID), and Handgun Carry Permits that would expire between March 12th, 2020, and May 19th, 2020, will be extended for six months from the original expiration date. The Department will issue a letter of extension to the individuals affected. Affected individuals will be required to keep the letter with them during the extension period.

The Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:

Adopting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.

Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.

Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.

Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.

Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.

Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.

We encourage everyone to utilize our e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address. The e-Services portal can be accessed here.

We ask that customers who are experiencing coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of our employees and other customers and visit a Center at another time.

This remains an ongoing situation and any updates or changes to our services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be proactively shared.

About the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics