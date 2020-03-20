|
Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division Announces Service Updates
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak closely.
At this time, most State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.
To relieve as many customers as possible from needing to visit a Driver Services Center during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Driver Services Division is implementing the following changes:
The Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:
We encourage everyone to utilize our e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address. The e-Services portal can be accessed here.
We ask that customers who are experiencing coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of our employees and other customers and visit a Center at another time.
This remains an ongoing situation and any updates or changes to our services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be proactively shared.
About the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.
