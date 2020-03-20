Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Athletics announces Credit available to Govs 2020 Baseball season ticket holders

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is offering ticket credits to 2020 baseball season ticket holders, beginning Monday.

The credit season ticket holders receive may be used on any new APSU season ticket purchase (football, basketball or baseball) that has not been processed.

Austin Peay State University Athletics to offer ticket credits to 2020 Baseball season ticket holders. (APSU Sports Information)

Season ticket holders will need to contact the athletics ticket office by email or phone to receive details of how to redeem their credit.

Contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or email:


