APSU Athletics announces Credit available to Govs 2020 Baseball season ticket holders

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is offering ticket credits to 2020 baseball season ticket holders, beginning Monday.

The credit season ticket holders receive may be used on any new APSU season ticket purchase (football, basketball or baseball) that has not been processed.

Season ticket holders will need to contact the athletics ticket office by email or phone to receive details of how to redeem their credit.

Contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or email: *protected email*

Related Stories

Sections

Topics