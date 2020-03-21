Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area Offering Virtual Services, Limits in Person Operations

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL) is limiting in-person operations and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Customers needing information are encouraged to call 270.883.1559 or 270.883.1379 during regular business hours for prompt customer service.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Tina Tilley, area supervisor. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.

Please see a list of facility closures on the “Alerts” page on the Land Between the Lakes website: www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices/

The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.

For the most current and accurate information, contact your local health officials or visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov

