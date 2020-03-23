Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Goodwill closes all Stores, Outlets for 14 Days

Nashville, TN – Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee closed all of its stores, outlets and Career Solutions centers across Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee at the end of business Sunday night, March 22nd, 2020 for a period of at least 14 days (through April 5th).

On Sunday, March 22nd, Davidson County government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New restrictions also have been placed upon many businesses statewide.

In light of these developments, and in the interest of fully supporting and complying with these measures to protect public health during this crisis, Goodwill made this difficult decision. Throughout this outbreak, as always, the health of our employees, customers, donors and clients has remained our top priority. All of our employees will continue to receive a paycheck during this 14-day period.

To avoid potential health concerns related to donations accumulating outside our donation sites — and because state law forbids such accumulations, government and health officials have granted permission for Goodwill’s Donation Express Centers to remain open. These centers will be open for your convenience from 10:00am-5:00pm seven days a week during this 14-day period. We have instituted new unloading procedures to maximize social distancing.

Please visit to continue to help support our mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. Thank you for your support of Goodwill during this difficult time.



