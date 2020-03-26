APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams tabbed as NABC All-District

Kansas City, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball players Terry Taylor and Jordyn Adams earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Association All-District honors for the 2019-20 season.

It marks the third year in a row multiple APSU Govs earned earned an all-district nod, and put Taylor in rare company; he’s just the second player in program history with three all-district honors from the NABC, joining Drake Reed.

Taylor was simply incredible as a junior, earning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds—the first Gov to average 20 and 10 since Otis Howard in 1977-78—while hitting 55.0 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

He’s the only player in the OVC to average more than a block and a steal per game—he recorded multiple blocks, steals or both in 22 of 33 games—and earned a league-record tying eight OVC Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Terry Taylor ranks among the Top 10 in total field goals (285, fourth), total minutes (1209:55, seventh), total rebounds (362, seventh), double-doubles (18, seventh), total points (718, eighth), offensive rebounds per game (4.00, eighth) and rebounds per game (11.0, tenth).

Taylor is one of four players in Division I currently averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s the only player in the nation leading his league in both scoring and rebounding and the only player among the nation’s Top 15 in scoring. This year, he became the only player in school history to start his career with three-straight 500-point seasons. He’s one of four active Division I players with 1,900 career points and 900 career rebounds, a trajectory that would make him just the fifth OVC player with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds early in his senior season. Among active Division I juniors, Taylor leads the way in total rebounds, rebounds per game, total field goals and double-doubles—all categories he also leads active OVC players in.

Adams’ first season put him on the same trajectory Taylor’s career began back in 2017. The OVC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-OVC choice averaged 17.4 points on 42.0 percent from the floor, earning a program-record 10 OVC Freshman of the Week honors during his first season as a Gov.

One of three Austin Peay State University men’s basketball players to score 500 or more points in their freshman season, Adams took over second on that list from Taylor toward the end of the regular season.

At 17.4 points per game, Adams ranked fourth nationally among freshman, behind likely lottery picks Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke, Anthony Edwards of Georgia, who Adams outdueled in a December 30th meeting in Athens, and Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell. Among Division I freshmen, he ranked second in total points (574) and fourth in field goal attempts (460).

Among league brethren, Adams finished sixth in scoring (17.4 ppg), fourth in free-throw percentage (79.0), ninth in three-pointers made (1.8 per game) and sixth in minutes (33.2).

