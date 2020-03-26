Austin Peay State University board approves master’s degree in speech-language pathology

Clarksville, TN – Last year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Health and Human Performance launched a new undergraduate degree concentration in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and the program proved to be so popular that the University is planning to offer a new graduate degree in speech-language pathology in the fall of 2021.

On March 20th, the APSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the new master’s degree program.

The program still needs to be approved by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), Austin Peay State University’s main accrediting body.

“Now that the word is getting out, the students are populating our program,” Dr. Kelly Kleinhans, Austin Peay State University clinical associate professor, said about the undergraduate program last fall. “Our students are phenomenal. They have big personalities and are eager to learn and they see the world in such unique ways. They’re going to be great.”

Many of her undergraduate students will likely continue their studies at Austin Peay State University, once the Master of Speech-Language Pathology degree is fully approved.

According to materials provided by Kleinhans, the program will “help individuals with communication disorders in the state of Tennessee” by preparing “graduates to help people acquire or restore the basic human right of communication.”

During the March 20th meeting, the board also approved the naming of the Stone, Rudolph, and Henry Govs Gallery, located on the second floor lobby of the Kimbrough Building. The accounting firm donated a transformative gift to the University’s College of Business to assist with student success.

Abbey Hogan, a health and human performance major, was named the new student board member, replacing Stacy McAllister-Brooks, who will rotate off the board in May. Hogan is an APSU Peer Leader, an APSU Pass Leader and an alumni ambassador. She is a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society.

