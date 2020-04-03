Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office extends Tax Relief Deadlines to May 6th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office was informed by the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office that Tenn. Code Ann. § 28-1-116 (2017), that originally covered court proceedings, now covers tax relief deadlines.

This means property tax relief and tax freeze applications that were originally due back to the Trustee’s office on April 6th have been extended to May 6th, 2020.

Therefore, the deadline for applicants to submit their applications to the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is May 6th.

“It makes my heart happy that this extension is being offered to the disabled, elderly, veterans and surviving spouses of our veterans. We are working diligently to offer tax relief to those who need it most,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

Last week the Trustee’s Office issued 252 tax relief checks totaling $37,584, this week another 122 checks have been issued so far, totaling $14,521 and there are approximately 130 additional checks to be issued for about $17,000 on Monday.

“We want to ensure that those who meet the qualifications can benefit from the tax relief and have this supplement as quickly as possible as approved through our county commission. It is our privilege to assist those who may need it most in these difficult times,” added Wiggins.

For questions about tax relief or tax freeze in Montgomery County, please visit mcgtn.org/trustee or call 931.648.5717.

