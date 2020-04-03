APSU will hold Virtual Career Fair for students during coronavirus pandemic, April 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its first-ever virtual career fair for students whose job hunt has been slowed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fair also offers students a new and innovative way to talk live with employers and graduate schools to start their careers, find internships or master’s degree programs and even to seek part-time work while they finish school.

The virtual career fair is 10:00am-6:00pm April 22nd, 2020 at www.apsu.edu/careers/jobs4govs/. Students are encouraged to log in to Jobs4Govs using their OneStop identification and RSVP prior to the fair. Students can share their resumes with employers as part of the RSVP process. Students also can preview employers and graduate schools scheduled to attend the fair. Jobs4Govs access for alumni job seekers is available as well.

Dr. Amanda Walker, director of Career Services, is excited to offer this virtual format as an alternative to the traditional recruitment events typically offered on-campus.

“This Virtual Career Fair offers our students, particularly May and August 2020 graduates, the opportunity to connect with employers from wherever they are,” she said. “Many employers are still looking for qualified applicants for positions in a variety of career paths, and we encourage all Govs to participate in this digital recruitment event.”

If you are interested in attending the virtual career fair as an employer, please email *protected email* for the next steps. All employers must have a Jobs4Govs account in to participate.

Due to the APSU response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), all face-to-face spring 2020 career fairs and student programming is suspended. If you are an employer with questions about career fair registration, call APSU Career Services at 931.221.6544 or email *protected email* .

For more information on the University’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

Students can RSVP to the virtual career fair at https://bit.ly/apvirtual2020. More than 25 employers and graduate schools are registered to participate, including Amsurg, CDE Lightband, Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, Mutual of Omaha and Tennessee Department of Revenue.

For more information and instructions on how to navigate the Virtual Career Fair successfully, visit https://www.apsu.edu/careers/events/.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics