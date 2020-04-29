City of Clarksville Mayor’s Youth Council application deadline extended through May 15th

Clarksville, TN – Do you know a junior or senior high school student who is interested in the political system? Do they want to work directly with the Mayor and City officials as a representative of City youth? If so, encourage them to apply to the Mayor’s Youth Council!

The deadline has been extended to May 15th, 2020 to accommodate students during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Youth Council provides an opportunity for Clarksville teens to acquire greater knowledge and appreciation for the political system through interaction.

Participants will represent the community’s youth and directly engage with the Mayor and City officials through the course of the program.

In addition, they’ll work with the City of Clarksville Department Heads, Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs and service organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities for the youth of the City.

“Last year our administration re-engaged the Youth Council and provided access and resources from the Mayor’s office,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We attracted a dedicated group of students, and I’m proud of them and the positive results they have achieved. Now we want to keep the Youth Council growing and vibrant. So I invite our young people to get involved and apply.”

The Youth Council is accepting applications from 11th and 12th grade students in Clarksville-Montgomery County who have maintained a 2.75 grade point average. Members meet monthly and serve a one-year term that coincides with the CMCSS 2020 academic year.

To apply to be part of the Mayor’s Youth Council, students need to complete the following:

Apply online by May 15th, 2020.

Complete the online application form according to the instructions. The application form requires you to write a 300 to 500-word essay.

Obtain one reference from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal. Persons providing these references should not be related to you.

Details about the group and the application process are available online at https://bit.ly/37hMoXH or ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

