Strong Thunderstorms expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that at 11:21am CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tennessee Ridge, or near Erin, moving northeast at 55 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
This afternoon and tonight, a few strong to briefly severe thunderstorms may occur. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Some storms will produce small hail.
Locations impacted include
Dover TN, Erin TN, Clarksville TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Cumberland City TN, Indian Mound TN, Palmyra TN and Woodlawn TN.
This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 14.
