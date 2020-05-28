Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Fingerprint Services to reopen, June 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Fingerprint services provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will reopen on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

For the public’s convenience the location has moved to the Civil Process Office on first floor of the Public Safety Complex at 120 Commerce Street. The new location eliminates the need to obtain a visitor’s pass.

Anyone wishing to utilize fingerprint services must wear a face mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Cost for fingerprint services are $5.00 and must be paid in cash. Hours of operation are Tuesday from 9:00am to 11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

No appointment is necessary.

For further questions please call 931.648.0611 ext 13201.

