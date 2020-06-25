Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold several Independence Day programs

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Independence Day celebration will look different this year amid health concerns from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

While no fireworks celebration is planned, The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is preparing multiple events and activities leading up to Independence Day.

Events include: Toddler Fourth of July Craft Class, Independence Day Attire creation, Yankee Doodle Dandy Crafts & Snacks, Star-Spangled Family Non-Cooking Class and the Firecracker Virtual 5K.

Events

Toddler Fourth of July Craft Class will be 10:00am to 11:00am Monday, June 29th at Crow Community Center. This program will provide a multi-sensory patriotic experience for children. The activities, such as the handprint flag shirt, are designed so toddlers can do them independently or with minimal help from their parent/guardian. Bringing an oversized t-shirt or apron is encouraged. The cost is $3.00 per person.

Yankee Doodle Dandy Crafts and Snacks will be 5:00pm to 6:30pm Tuesday, June 30th at Crow Community Center. Children 6-12 will have an opportunity to create various patriotic themed crafts and snacks such as Star Spangled Slime. Each participant will create four crafts and enjoy two snacks. The cost is $5.00 per person.

Star-Spangled Family Non-Cooking Class will be 6:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, July 2nd at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The class is sponsored by Kroger on Madison Street. Families will have the opportunity to prepare food for their Fourth of July celebrations. Participants will rotate to six stations and prepare a sampling of various dishes. Each family will receive a recipe card at each station to take home. The cost is $20.00 per family.

Independence Day Attire creation will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm Friday, July 3rd at Kleeman Recreation Center. The event is sponsored by Clarksville Parks and Recreation partner Artlink. Each participant will receive a white shirt, red and blue shirt dye, and instructions on how to fold and wrap the shirt into a design of their choice. The cost is $15.00 per person.

Hand sanitizer will be provided, face coverings are recommended, and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all in-person activities.

In addition to in-person programs, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Firecracker Virtual 5K. Participants can choose to run either 1-mile or a 5K from July 1st to July 31st. All participants will receive a T-shirt and 5K participants will receive a medal.

Pre-registration is required for all in-person events as well as the Firecracker Virtual 5K.

Finally, virtual programs will be shared through social media that showcase backyard games that can be played during your Independence Day celebration, as well as barbeque tips from the 2019 Clarksville BBQ Bash winner, Perry Pratt of The Big Orange Smokers.

