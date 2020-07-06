Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Signs Emergency Order #9 for Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Executive Emergency Order #9 today, Monday, July 6th, 2020 to require the wearing of face masks by all employees of businesses open to the public in Montgomery County.

On Friday evening, July 3rd, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order #54 giving authority to county mayors to issue COVID-19 Coronavirus face mask requirements. Montgomery County is one of 89 counties in the State of Tennessee that was given this authority.

The mandate for businesses in Montgomery County to wear masks will go into effect at 12:01am, July 8th and end July 15th with an expectation to extend the order at least another seven days through July 22nd, at which time an evaluation to further extend the orders will be determined.

Emergency orders are valid for seven days and can be extended for seven-day periods.

Emergency Order #9 requires business employees to wear masks, unless social distancing can be conducted consistently. This order will be enforced on an as needed basis.

On Monday, July 6th, Montgomery County Mayor Durrett and his Chief of Staff met with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and his Chief of Staff, Montgomery County Health Department Director Joey Smith, and Director of Medical Services Jimmie Edwards to discuss the possibility of mask requirements.

“Based on the data we have seen our cases going up at a level that is uncomfortable. We know there is a “lag” in receiving testing data as more people are being testing. We must be proactive – so our first step is to require employees of businesses open to the public to wear face coverings. We are strongly encouraging all businesses to require patrons to wear a mask when visiting their business. We do not want to issue another stay at home order. Although some may feel this is encroaching on their freedoms, it is an effort to keep our local businesses open and our residents employed, while doing it in a safe manner,” Mayor Durrett stated. “Like many of you, I want to see our kids back in school, I want to enjoy a high school football game, a soccer game or a volleyball game. I want to see little league baseball and college football again. I want our children to have proms and graduations, skating parties and birthday parties. It really boils down to the young adults and children of this community having the opportunity to grow and prosper as we did, and also protecting the population that is more vulnerable to this virus. If it takes wearing a mask for all of this to happen, then we should all sacrifice a little for the gain of many. We must all remember – it’s not about me, it’s about we!”

“I applaud Mayor Durrett’s willingness to issue this emergency order and will ask the Clarksville City Council to meet in a special session on Tuesday afternoon to consider a resolution in support of the order. It is imperative we continue to work together to keep our citizens safe,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Health Department Director Joey Smith explained that testing numbers continue to increase which means there are hundreds of tests from people in Montgomery County waiting for results. The data will continue to be reviewed by local leaders and health officials who will follow the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 Coronavirus information, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5787.

