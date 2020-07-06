Tennessee Conservation Raffle includes 10 Nights Free Lodging at Any State Park as Part of Camping Package

Nashville, TN – A camping package which includes 10 nights lodging for any Tennessee State Park is one of the outstanding packages available for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

The camping package is one of the seven, priceless outdoor experiences available to win this year. The winner of this package will receive a voucher for lodging for any Tennessee State Park that offers lodging and nights can be used consecutively or nonconsecutively.

This includes hotels, inns, and cabin rentals. The voucher would be subject to availability. Tennessee State Parks were recognized as one the top four state park systems in the nation in 2019.

In addition to the camping trip, the winner will receive a Bass Pro Shops gift card valued at $1,000 that can be used for online purchases, catalog orders, and purchases at any Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s retail store. Also included is a Chef Woodwind WiFi 24 Pellet Grill. It is a featured product of Chef Woodwind’s new line of grills.

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

In addition to the camping package, other packages available this year include an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; a fishing package which includes a day of fishing with the legendary Bill Dance; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; turkey hunting package including gun and participation in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt; and a waterfowl hunting package. All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are on sale now until August 16th. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages.

Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

