FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 1st, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to one company for selling fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus related products.

The company, Vapore, LLC, dba Mypurmist, sells Mypurmist with misleading claims that the product can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 Coronavirus in people.

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19 Coronavirus. FDA requested that Vapore, LLC, immediately cease selling this unapproved and unauthorized product.

Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 194 tests under EUAs; these include 159 molecular tests, 33 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

