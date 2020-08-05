|
Clarksville Parking Commission approves Downtown Parking Plan
Changes include four-hour limit at all on-street meters
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission has approved a downtown parking plan that maintains the current fee structure and sets a four-hour time limit at all on-street metered spaces.
The changes, approved unanimously at a special called meeting Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, are designed to create a simpler, more consumer-friendly approach to downtown parking and overcome some of the current system’s equipment and enforcement challenges.
The changes will take effect on Tuesday, September 8th.
The approved changes include:
Also notable:
The plan was recommended to the Clarksville Parking Commission by Premier Parking, a consultant hired to provide parking management, and the Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department, which supervises parking operations.
