Austin Peay State University single-parent students to get assists through new scholarship from Fortera Foundation

Clarksville, TN – Fortera Credit Union’s recently established Fortera Foundation has made a generous donation to create and endow the Fortera Foundation Bridge Scholarship at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The scholarship will assist single-parent students pursuing a degree or certification that leads to employment at family-supporting wages.

Each recipient will receive a maximum of $4,000. The scholarship will first be awarded during the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify, applicants must complete the University’s 2020-2021 Scholarship Application online at apsu.edu/scholarships. The eligibility requirements for the Fortera Foundation Bridge Scholarship can be found in the alphabetical list of APSU scholarships at apsu.scholarships.ngwebsolutions.com/scholarx_scholarshipsearch.aspx.

This scholarship is open to both full-time and part-time Austin Peay State University students who are classified as single parents according to the eligibility requirements of this scholarship as listed on the Austin Peay State University website. Recipients must reapply each year to continue receiving the scholarship.

“Earning a post-secondary degree is a well-established pathway out of poverty, yet it can be difficult to achieve with obstacles such as childcare, transportation and financial strain,” Ginna Holleman, president of the Fortera Foundation and senior vice president of marketing for Fortera Credit Union, said.

“The Fortera Foundation is proud to partner with Austin Peay State University to bridge the gap in these resources. Together, we aim to empower single parent students to overcome challenges, enter college and graduate with a life-changing degree. In doing so, they pave the way to a more prosperous life for their families while inspiring educational goals for their children and the generations behind them,” stated Holleman.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

