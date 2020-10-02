Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


President Donald Trump announces he and Melania Trump have COVID-19

October 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – On Thursday night, October 1st, 2020, at almost midnight, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” tweeted President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump

