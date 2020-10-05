Representative Mark Green Calls for Tennessee to Cancel High Stakes Testing, Teacher Evaluations in the Wake of COVID-19

Franklin, TN – Today, Monday, October 5th, 2020, United States Representative Mark Green issued this statement regarding high stakes testing and teacher evaluations in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus:

“Teachers, students, and parents quickly adapted in the wake of this pandemic. To treat this school year like any other by requiring high stakes testing and teacher evaluations would force an unnecessary burden on educators and students alike. We should acknowledge these challenges, cancel high stakes testing, and devote resources to ensuring students can learn safely and effectively in person.

“These one-size-fit-all mandates overlook the challenges of the pandemic and divert resources that could instead be used to close the learning loss gap.”

“I urge both our State and Federal governments to immediately address this distraction from the classroom and cancel high stakes testing and teacher evaluations for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Representative Mark Green has been a champion of both students and teachers during his time in the U.S. Congress and the Tennessee State Senate. He has sponsored bills to help students pay off student loans at the federal level, and in Tennessee, he authored the Teachers’ Bill of Rights.

