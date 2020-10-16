Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 16th, 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70).

Nightly, from 1:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.





Montgomery County

On Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th, there will be lane closures on SR 374 for bridge joint installation.

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through October 2020, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

ITS Maintenance

On Friday, October 16th through Saturday, October 17th, from 8:00pm-12:00am, there will be lane closures on I-440 eastbound near Nolensville Road (MM 6.5) ITS maintenance.

On Friday, October 16th through Saturday, October 17th, from 8:00pm-12:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 southbound near Harding Place (MM 77) for ITS maintenance.

I-65 Sign Installation

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions at MM 60-63 for sign installation.

Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

On Sunday, October 18th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under the I-65 bridge Sunday-Thursday nights for two weeks for repair work. The I-65 ramps will remain open.

Look Ahead – Friday, October 23rd at 8:00pm through Monday, October 26th at 5:00am.

TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

Maps and more information: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2020/9/28/i-65-closure-for-wedgewood-ave–bridge-repair.html

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am excluding Friday and Saturday, there will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

On Saturday, October 17th at 3:00am through Sunday, October 18th at 5:00pm, the I-24 eastbound off ramp to Old Hickory Blvd will be closed (MM 40).

Dickson County

I-40 Sign Installation

Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures in both directions on I-40 at MM 177 for sign installation.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

