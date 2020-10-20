Miss Tennessee USA Justice Enlow travels to Elvis Presley’s Graceland to compete in 2020 Miss USA Pageant

Memphis, TN – It’s just a matter of days before Miss Tennessee USA 2020, Justice Enlow, 26, will be walking in Memphis to compete for the title of Miss USA 2020. The 2020 MISS USA® and 2020 MISS TEEN USA® competitions will take place at Elvis Presley’s world-famous home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Justice Enlow, Miss Tennessee USA, is the Director of Media and Branding for a non profit, and also the founder of Justice for Women- a nonprofit women’s organization dedicated to expanding the modern definition of feminism.

The recipient of multiple talent and academic scholarships, she is a 2017 alumna of FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she received her degree in Merchandise Product Development. Justice also graduated Magna Cum Laude as the President of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.

Justice is committed to connecting women across the country who wish to celebrate their own, unique version of feminism – whether that is shattering glass ceilings, or taking on the importance task of motherhood. Justice’s goals are to continue growing the impact of her organization, and in the future, will utilize “Justice for Women” as a platform for a career in politics.

At an early age, Justice developed a love for music through her training as a violinist and vocalist. In her free time, she enjoys creating educational and entertaining content for her YouTube channel, sewing, crafting, or listening to audiobooks. Her biggest passion has and will always be helping those around her reach their fullest potential, and to not let any obstacles keep them from achieving their dreams.

“Justice is truly the epitome of a Confidently Beautiful young woman,” said Executive Director, Kim Greenwood. “We are so proud of Justice and all that she has achieved and we feel so fortunate to have her serving our state during these unprecedented times! It is very exciting for Justice and the Miss Tennessee USA pageant to welcome the Miss Universe Organization, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to Memphis!”

At both MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA, women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete in multiple categories. The winner of Miss USA will move to New York City to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign, while Miss Teen USA will carry out her duties from her home state.

Additionally, Miss Tennessee USA pageant officials have announced that applications are being accepted from young women throughout the state of Tennessee who would like to compete in the 2021 Miss Tennessee USA and Teen USA Pageants in March of 2021.

Qualified applicants must be a resident of Tennessee, a single female (never married and never had a child) and a U.S. citizen. Those wishing to apply must be between 18 and 27-years-old for Miss Tennessee USA or 14 and 19-years-old for the Teen pageant as of January 1st, 2021.

Applications for the pageant can be found on www.misstennesseeusa.com under the “Apply Now” section.

For more information, you can call 615.891.0557 or email *protected email*

