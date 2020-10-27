Clarksville Parent Cooperative School provides Low Cost, Small Group Virtual Learning

Clarksville, TN – Manifest Magic, a Clarksville based social service organization, has established a parent school co-op to provide a low cost virtual learning option.

The school is located inside Full Effect Visual and Performing Arts Center at 1191-A Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Kristin Davis is the volunteer Program Director who assists families with orientation, ensuring health records are in order, and setting up for teachers and students.

She says the school gives many parents a workable alternative to leaving students home alone to complete classwork or missing work to supervise them at home.

“We monitor students to make sure they stay on task, provide an instructor to offer technical assistance and answer student’s questions,” Davis said.

Instructors Allison Garth and Tyelisa Rubio make sure students get into online classes on time, provide tech support as needed, and lead additional subjects including Black history, yoga, health and wellness, goal setting, money management, creative writing, art, and music.

The school is open to grades K-12 and operates Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 3:00pm in a social distanced class space. Families are charged $75.00 per week with no limit on the number of children per family.

“Our goal is to make it affordable and accessible, while providing the ability to safely socialize,” Garth said.

For information on how to register contact Kristin Davis at *protected email* or call 931.614.0075.

About Manifest Magic

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative empowers Black women to thrive without barriers through education, advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement. MMBGC works to address and remove the barriers to success for Black women and allows Black women to prosper as fully realized members of communities and society as a whole.

For more information, visit the official website at manifestmagicbgc.org or call 931.645.3915.

