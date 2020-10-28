|
Clarksville area Pets of the Week for October 28th, 2020
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of October 28th, 2020.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.
Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Charlie is a young male chihuahua mix with unusual colors. His is neutered and his vaccinations are up to date. This bundle of joy is eager to find his new home.
Teagan is a young male domestic short hair with a beautiful grey/white coat. He is neutered, litter box trained and his vaccinations are up to date. Teagan would make an excellent companion.
Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County
Pookie is a 7-year-old spayed female tortoiseshell. This sweet girl is house trained and loves cat scratchers, wet cat food and loves being brushed. Her family is moving and cannot take her with them. Pookie is quiet, soft-spoken and loveable. She can sense when someone is not feeling well and will stay close and comfort them. She is a sensitive devoted cat who will likely thrive in a quiet home.
Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html
Cats Are Us
Marrie is a special needs cat looking for a loving home. An owner surrender, she is 13 years-old, a short-haired tabby and white kitty, and she is blind. She loves people, is a talker only if you ignore her, is alert, intelligent, and just a delight. She is not fond of other cats, and would like to be the queen bee of her home. She gets around very well and would soon have a new home mapped. If you love senior kitties, this one is a gem.
Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn
Dover Humane Society
Peggy is an adorable female short hair kitten. This sweet girl was injured and her leg was broken in two places and had to be amputated. She gets around well now. Peggy is very loving and gets along great with other cats.
Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue
Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.
Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs, and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.
Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue
Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for 6 months. She is fully vetted and house trained. Shaggy loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very sweet and loving girl who would make an excellent companion.
Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm
Sonny is young, neutered male pit bull terrier who has been at the rescue for 3 years. He is a wonderful boy who adores his people. He gets along great with children but needs a home without cats. Sonny is a very happy-go-lucky guy.
Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/
