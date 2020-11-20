Austin Peay State University one of Tennessee’s first schools to drop ACT/SAT requirement for scholarships

Clarksville, TN – Anyone interested in earning a college degree without being overwhelmed with student debt needs to give Austin Peay State University (APSU) a fresh look.

Austin Peay State University, which U.S. News and World Report recently named one of the top 25 regional public schools in the South, prides itself on graduating 41% of its students with no debt.

And now, Austin Peay State University is one of the first universities in Tennessee to drop ACT and SAT requirements for awarding scholarships, which means APSU will award more financial scholarships to students looking to earn their degree.

“We’re excited to offer more achievement scholarships based on a student’s high school GPA, which is a better predictor of college performance, rather than how they scored on a standardized test,” Dr. Maria Cronley, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said. “We’re also investing more money into these awards, so there will be more scholarships worth more money.”

Austin Peay State University will now award a $6,000 Presidential Scholarship to students with a 4.0 GPA, $3,500 Dean’s Scholarships to students with at least a 3.85 GPA and $2,000 Achievement Scholarships for students with at least a 3.7 GPA.

APSU offers a variety of scholarships to freshmen, transfer and out-of-state students, and that information is available at https://www.apsu.edu/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities/academic-scholarship-opportunities.php.

“We’re committed to keeping college affordable while continuing to offer our students a high-quality education,” Dannelle Whiteside, APSU Interim President, said. “Increasing our investment in scholarships means we’re investing in more students and hopefully bringing more diversity to our campus. By investing in their success, we expect that our students can lead and transform our communities without student loan debt blocking their potential.”

Earlier this year, Austin Peay State University also waived its standardized test requirements – the ACT, SAT and GRE – for any student applying for undergraduate or graduate admission for the spring, summer and fall 2021 terms. The University adopted this test-optional admission policy because of the many challenges potential students faced during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Potential students still need to meet the University’s other admission requirements, such as having a 2.75 high school GPA or higher. That information is available at www.apsu.edu/admissions/applicant/admission-requirements. Information on graduate admission is available at https://www.apsu.edu/grad-studies/apply-admission.

To apply for admission at APSU, visit www.apsu.edu/admissions.

