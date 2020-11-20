Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Location to Remain at Civitan Park

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing location will remain at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane in St. Bethlehem for the foreseeable future.

The solution to provide two heated trailers for health workers to warm up and store items will be made available for the health department to use at Civitan Park beginning today, November 20th, 2020.

“Staying at Civitan Park allows the health department to maintain the efficient drive-through set up for our citizens and keeps logistics running smoothly for all of the services at Veterans Plaza. It also gives us the option to expand County services into Civic Hall if necessary because of COVID-19” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

The hours for testing will take place from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Monday through Friday with the exception of extended hours from 7:00am to 5:00pm on Monday, November 23rd and Monday, November 30th. Any additional holiday closures will be sent to local media and shared on Montgomery County Government social media accounts.

Questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, can be addressed at mcgtn.org/health or by calling 931.648.5747. For additional COVID-19 information visit mcgtn.org.

