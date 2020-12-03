APSU Football adds Austin Silvoy as co-Offensive Coordinator

Clarksville, TN – Austin Silvoy, the wide receivers coach at Middle Tennessee since spring 2017, is now the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, head coach Scotty Walden announced Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

“We are very fortunate to have Austin join our staff,” said Walden. “In my opinion, he is one of the brightest offensive minds in the country and is a wide receiver technician.”

“He will bring a lot of innovation, passion, and energy to our staff and players. He is a relentless recruiter that has a proven track record for bringing in talent,” Walden stated.

Silvoy, who played collegiately as a wide receiver at Troy, has coached wide receivers since joining the coaching ranks in 2011. He joined the Blue Raiders staff in 2016, initially serving as a quality control coach during the 2016 season before being elevated to wide receivers coach in spring 2017.

Under his tutelage, wide receiver Ty Lee became Middle Tennessee’s career leader in receptions (260) and touchdown receptions (24) and third in receiving yards (3,062). Lee was a three-time Conference USA honoree, including Second Team All-CUSA in 2017.

“I feel extremely blessed right now with the opportunity to join Scotty and the rest of the Austin Peay State University community,” said Silvoy. “I can’t wait to lead the young men in this program and increase their expectations of themselves on and off the field.”

“I want to thank Scotty and the Austin Peay administration for allowing me to be a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to an exciting year filled with passionate, disciplined, relentless, fundamental APSU football,” Silvoy stated.

Silvoy’s coaching career began in 2011 at Central Oklahoma, where he was the wide receivers and tight ends coach. He coached Bryce Davis, who signed a free-agent contract with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals as a long snapper and tight end in his season with the Denver Broncos.

The next stop on Silvoy’s coaching path took him back to his home state, where the Ponte Verda Beach, Florida native became Florida Tech’s wide receivers coach in 2012. While there, he helped develop the Panther’s football program, which took the field for the first time in 2013 and won the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Division II Futures Bowl that season.

Silvoy coached wide receiver Xavier Milton, who became a DAKTRONICS Second Team All-American in 2014, named the 2014 Gulf South Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and was a two-time First Team All-GSC selection (2013-14).

A four-year letterwinner at Troy, Silvoy was a part of teams that won five consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles and were New Orleans Bowl champions in 2008 and 2010. He received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at Troy in 2011. Silvoy then earned a master’s degree in secondary education from Central Oklahoma in 2012 and a second master’s degree in computer education at Florida Tech in 2014.

Austin Silvoy’s Path

2020 – Austin Peay, co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

2017-20 – Middle Tennessee, wide receivers coach

2016 – Middle Tennessee, offensive quality control coach

2012-15 – Florida Tech, wide receivers coach

2011 – Central Oklahoma, wide receivers coach

Related Stories

Sections

Topics