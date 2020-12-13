APSU Basketball plays McKendree, Florida A&M this week at Dunn Center

Austin Peay (3-1) vs. McKendree (2-1)

Monday, December 14th, 2020 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team begins a four-game homestand by hosting McKendree to kick off a packed eight-day, four-game jaunt to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule on December 14th at 7:00pm CT.

In addition to hosting McKendree, the Govs will make it back-to-back days with a game in the Dunn Center for the first time since the 1992 Acme Boot Showdown when Florida A&M visits December 15th at 7:30pm CT.

About the McKendree Bearcats

In the aftermath of a dispiriting loss at Murray State, one advantage to the disjointed nature of 2020-21 college basketball is that you don’t necessarily roll straight to the next league game after a loss. The Govs will have a chance to fine-tune some of the things that haunted them in the league opener against the Racers with three non-conference outings ahead of their next tilt with their archrivals.

Against McKendree, the APSU Govs will look to get back right defensively after giving up a season-high 87 points to the Racers. McKendree is an opponent known for bombing away from beyond the arc, averaging nearly a dozen per night in the young season after hitting eight against the Govs in last season’s meeting.

The Governors, who have posted at least 10 games with 10 or fewer turnovers each of the last two seasons, have yet to commit fewer than 13 turnovers in a single game in 2020-21, leading to an average 17.8 points off turnover for their opponents. A year ago, the Govs turned it over 15 times against the Bearcats but surrendered just 12 points off those miscues. They’ll look to reduce both those numbers in this meeting.

About the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M is 0-4. The losses the Rattlers have accrued have been at the hands of Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma—three Power Five programs and a respected mid-major.

As such, it’s difficult to ascertain how statistically relevant their numbers are. Are the Rattlers surrendering 52.7 percent from the floor against a standard schedule? Is the rebound margin nearly negative-four? Unclear. What is clear is that junior wing MJ Randolph will lead the attack; his 21 points at Georgia led the Rattler charge against the Bulldogs.

Last Time Against The Opposition

Terry Taylor did his thing, pouring in 39 points to close out the 2019 non-conference slate with an emphatic 80-61 win in the Dunn Center, December 17th, 2019. Taylor scored 18 of Austin Peay State University’s first 19 points and 11 of APSU’s final 21 in the first half, outscoring McKendree by himself through the first 20 minutes of play. The Bearcats never truly threatened in the second half.

As for the Rattlers, this will be Austin Peay State University’s first meeting with their MEAC foe. This will be the second year in a row the Govs have hosted a MEAC opponent in the Dunn Center; APSU dispatched South Carolina State, 92-66, November 25th, 2019 when it welcomed its first-ever MEAC foe to Clarksville.

Keep An Eye On

With one win, Austin Peay State University would open the season at 4-2 or better for the first time since 2016; with two, the Govs would achieve a 5-2 mark for the first time since that same year.

A win would give the APSU Govs an 18-game home winning streak; two would push the Govs closer to the 28-game mark set from 2002-04.

Carlos Paez currently sports a three-game streak of double-digit scoring.

Austin Peay State University’s bench has accounted for 20-plus points four times in five games this season.

Paez’s next game leading the APSU Govs in assists will be his 20th time leading the way in helpers in an Austin Peay State University uniform.

The Govs have outscored their opponent in second-chance points in all five games this season.

Milestone Watch—Career: With his next start, Taylor will pass Adrian Henning for sole possession of eighth all-time with 106 starts. His next free-throw will also give him sole possession of 10th all-time in career attempts by an APSU Gov.

Milestone Watch—OVC: Terry Taylor needs four points to take sole possession of 16th in conference history ahead of Kevin Murphy (Tennessee Tech, 2008-12) and Howie Crittenden (Murray State, 1952-56). Thirty-three points would draw him even with Isaiah Canaan (Murray State, 2009-13) all-time.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only.

Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained. Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

