U.S. Representative Mark Green releases Statement on National Defense Authorization Act Vote
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green released the following statement on the House-passed 2021 National Defense Authorization Act:
“This defense bill is not perfect, but it gives our men and women in uniform the pay raise they deserve. It’s Congress’ duty—and should be our honor—to care for those who serve in our Armed Forces.”
“That’s why I’m proud my legislation to gain justice for K2 veterans made it into the final bill.”
“Far too often, Congress relies on harmful short-term spending resolutions that cripple our ability to provide our warriors with the resources they need as they put their lives on the line in service to our country.”
“Congress must fulfill its constitutional responsibility to provide for the common defense, and this year’s bipartisan NDAA does just that.”
