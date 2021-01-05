OVC releases Revised Spring Volleyball Slate for Austin Peay State University

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference announced alterations to the 2020-21 Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball schedule, Tuesday, January 5th..

In order to limit travel and avoid teams traveling to multiple locations during the same weekend while also providing schools the most flexibility to complete the highest percentage of matches possible, the OVC Council of Directors of Athletics approved an updated schedule that now features 16 conference matches with back-to-back matches against the same opponent.

OVC teams will play matches on Sundays and Mondays, beginning Sunday, February 7th, with the regular season concluding Monday, March 29th.

Austin Peay State University will open the revised OVC schedule against Tennessee Tech, February 7th-8th at the Dunn Center. Also visiting Clarksville this spring will be Morehead State (February 21st-22nd), Murray State (March 7th-8th), and SIU Edwardsville (March 21st-22nd).

The Governors’ four road weekends include trips to Tennessee State (February 14th-15th), Eastern Illinois (February 28-March 1st), Southeast Missouri (March 14th-15th), and UT Martin (March 28th-29th). Austin Peay State University will not face Belmont or Jacksonville State in the revised schedule.

The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 48-team bracket on Sunday, April 4th, with the national semifinals and championship scheduled for April 23rd-25th. This year’s field will include 32 automatic qualifiers, including the Ohio Valley Conference champion, and 16 at-large bids.

Ohio Valley Conference teams will play following local regulations, NCAA medical guidelines, and supporting OVC standards.

