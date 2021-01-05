New Clarksville City Council members sworn in

Clarksville, TN – Seven newly elected Clarksville City Council members were sworn in Tuesday afternoon during a special called meeting in the Council Chambers.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts gave the new members the option of taking the oath of office in person or to be sworn in via online conference, which is permitted under special pandemic-related emergency orders issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Six newly elected members of the City Council — DaJuan Little, Ward 3; Jason Knight, Ward 5; Wanda Allen, Ward 8; Karen Reynolds, Ward 9; Ashlee Evans, Ward 11; and Trisha Butler, Ward 12 — attended the meeting and took oaths of office administered individually by Mayor Pitts. Wallace Redd, Ward 4, who recently has recovered from COVID-19 Coronavirus, chose to take the oath remotely.

Each new member was elected to a four-year term November 3rd, except for Evans, who was elected to fill the remaining two years of the unexpired term in Ward 11.

Five members seated in 2019 each have two years remaining in their terms. They are Richard Garrett, Ward 1; Vondell Richmond, Ward 2; Wanda Smith, Ward 6; Travis Holleman, Ward 7; and Stacy Streetman, Ward 10.

After the oaths, the Council dealt with one piece of formal business — selecting Councilman Garrett as Mayor Pro Tem. Mayor Pitts nominated Redd, citing his previous service on the City Council and later on the County Commission. Councilwoman Allen, however, objected to the nomination, suggesting that several mid-term members were well qualified for the role.

Councilman Richmond then offered an amendment, nominating Garrett. The amendment was approved 9-3, with Holleman, Streetman and Mayor Pitts voting no, and Garrett abstaining.

The vote for approval of Garrett was 12-0, with Garrett again abstaining.

After the special meeting, the Council convened its monthly Executive Session, the non-voting meeting where members preview and discuss the monthly agenda. The Council’s regular monthly meeting will be at 7:00pm Thursday, January 7th.

Sections

Topics