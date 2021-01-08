Montgomery County Health Department to change to COVID-19 Testing Hours

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will change its COVID-19 Coronavirus testing schedule. Beginning Monday, January 11th, 2021.

Montgomery County will be testing at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane, from 8:30am-10:30am. This change allows Montgomery County Health Department staff to prioritize vaccination of the 1A population.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

On these days, public health staff members at each TDH COVID-19 testing site will provide self-testing kits to adults who wish to be tested.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Adults tested with the new self-tests will register and receive their results online. The self-tests are not approved for use in children under age 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 Coronavirus tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is widely available in Tennessee from local health departments and other health care providers.

A map of COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites across the state is available at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html. Hours of operation and contact information are provided for each site.

More information about COVID-19 Coronavirus, including when individuals are eligible to receive a vaccination, can be found at mcgtn.org/gov/covid19.

