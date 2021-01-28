President Joe Biden announces New Steps to Boost Vaccine Supply, Increase Transparency for States, Tribes, Territories

Joe Biden Administration to Purchase Additional 200 Million Doses to Be Delivered This Summer

Washington, D.C. – Just over a year since the first COVID-19 Coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States, the nation has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic, reaching 25 million infections and counting.

The pace at which this virus has spread throughout the U.S. is staggering and with new variants emerging, the spread is not slowing any time soon. That’s why it is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

President Joe Biden has a comprehensive National Action Strategy to put the pandemic behind us and he and the COVID-19 Coronavirus response team are aggressively implementing it.

Today, the President is announcing bold steps that will help meet the goal of administering 100 million shots in 100 days and ramp up vaccine supply as fast as possible.

As a result of these actions, the federal government will have enough vaccine supply for the entire U.S. population by the end of the summer.

The President is taking the following actions today:

An Increase in Weekly Vaccine Supply to States, Tribes, and Territories: The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, Tribes, and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.

This increase of 1.4 million doses per week will allow millions more Americans to get vaccinated sooner than previously anticipated. The Administration is committing to maintaining this as the minimum supply level for the next three weeks.

Increased transparency for States, Tribes, and Territories to Help Their Vaccination Efforts: The Biden-Harris Administration is taking action to provide states, Tribes, and territories with a reliable three-week supply look-ahead.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide allocation estimates for the upcoming three weeks as opposed to the one-week look-ahead that they previously received. This increased transparency will give state and local leaders greater certainty around supply so that they can plan their vaccination efforts and administer vaccines effectively and efficiently.

Purchase 200 Million Additional Doses to Be Delivered This Summer, Double the Nation’s Vaccine Supply: President Biden directed his COVID-19 Response Coordinator to work with HHS to increase our total vaccine supply for the American people. The Biden-Harris Administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna.

This increases the total vaccine order for the U.S. by 50%, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer. With these additional doses, the U.S. will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer.

Sections

Topics