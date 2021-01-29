|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game against Tennessee State Postponed
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball contest scheduled for 1:00pm, Saturday, January 30th, 2021 against Tennessee State in the Winfield Dunn Center has been postponed.
The game was postponed in accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.
The women’s game between the Govs and Lady Tigers has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8th; but the men’s contest between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State is still slated to be played at 4:00pm, Saturday.
The Governors now turn their attention to Thursday’s contest against Eastern Kentucky, scheduled for a 4:00pm tip-off as the front half of a doubleheader against the Colonels in Richmond, Kentucky.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a game could be postponed or canceled. Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
