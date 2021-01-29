Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game against Tennessee State Postponed

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball contest scheduled for 1:00pm, Saturday, January 30th, 2021 against Tennessee State in the Winfield Dunn Center has been postponed.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The game was postponed in accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols.

The women’s game between the Govs and Lady Tigers has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8th; but the men’s contest between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State is still slated to be played at 4:00pm, Saturday.

The Governors now turn their attention to Thursday’s contest against Eastern Kentucky, scheduled for a 4:00pm tip-off as the front half of a doubleheader against the Colonels in Richmond, Kentucky.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a game could be postponed or canceled. Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.


