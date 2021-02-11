Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Schools will open 2 Hours Late, Friday

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and a 1-hour delay for employees tomorrow, Friday, February 12th, 2021.

Pre-K will not report. Breakfast and lunch will be served for traditional students, and curbside meals will be served for CMCSS K-12 Virtual students.

The precipitation has moved out of the area, and the majority of roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County are clear.

However, there are still a few minor areas of concern, and temperatures are predicted to remain below freezing through the evening hours, which could present additional issues in the morning.

The decision to delay the start of schools was made to improve visibility on the roads tomorrow morning.

The Operations Department will continue monitoring road conditions through the evening and early-morning hours. If the conditions worsen and students need to transition to remote learning, we will communicate with families as soon as possible tomorrow morning.


